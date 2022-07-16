A last-minute change in the examination centre hampered the smooth conduct of the first day of the debut edition of the Common University Entrance Test (CUET) for admission to undergraduate courses on Friday, July 15.

Students and parents complained that they were informed about the change in their examination centres to distant places only a night before the exam, as reported by The New Indian Express. Some also took to Twitter to complain about the same. Zara, a user on Twitter, tweeted, “NTA must focus on their management! I had my exam today and I saw many students weeping in front of the centre after exam. They missed the exam because they were unaware of their new centres as NTA changed them at the very last moment."

Another student, Anusree Nair, said, “The change in the examination centre of #CUET was done just few hours before the commencement of the exam. The new center alloted was 24km away from the previous location. This is totally unfair to students who live distant from the centre. #CUET2022 #CUETADMITCARD,” in a post on Twitter, while also sharing a picture of the email regarding change in exam centre.

Similarly, another student found out about his centre change just a few minutes before the exam. “I have no idea what happened but my exam centre suddenly got changed and I wasn't even notified about this, I redownloaded my admit card just in case and found out that the exam centre is changed?” he tweeted.

Although the National Testing Agency (NTA), that conducts the examination, said that those students who missed their exam due to change in centres will get a second chance, students complained of other problems as well.

In fact, some had details of their exam centre missing on their admit card. “The CUET admit card of my daughter has no city or centre, her test is on 18th July..we ve been trying to contact someone at NTA,but not able to get through to them..pls help,” tweeted Ravi Jothish, who is also a teacher.

The first day was also marred with server issues in the exam centre. “My brother had his #CUET exam yesterday, not a single child from the centre was able to give the exam because of some server problem, waited for 6 hours outside the exam centre!! What about their exam and opportunity??" asked Abhishek Shukla on Twitter.