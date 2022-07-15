Published: 15th July 2022
NIRF 2022: Top ten institutes in overall, universities, engineering, management, pharmacy, colleges, all other categories
Here's the list of the top ten institutes in all the NIRF 2022 categories including architecture, law, medical, dental and research
The National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) 2022 were released by Minister of Education, Dharmendra Pradhan on July 15, Friday.
The rankings were released in the following categories and these are the top ten in each category.
OVERALL
1) IIT Madras
2) IIT Bengaluru
3) IIT Bombay
4) IIT Delhi
5) IIT Kanpur
6) IIT Kharagpur
7) IIT Roorkee
8) IIT Guwahati
9) AIIMS, New Delhi
10) JNU, New Delhi
UNIVERSITIES
1) IISc, Bengaluru
2) JNU, New Delhi
3) Jamia Millia Islamia, New Delhi
4) Jadavpur University, Kolkata
5) Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham, Coimbatore
6) Banaras Hindu University, Varanasi
7) Manipal Academy of Higher Education, Manipal
8) Calcutta University, Kolkata
9) Vellore Institute of Technology, Vellore
10) University of Hyderabad, Hyderabad
ENGINEERING
1) IIT Madras
2) IIT Delhi
3) IIT Bombay
4) IIT Kanpur
5) IIT Kharagpur
6) IIT Roorkee
7) IIT Guwahati
8) NIT Tiruchirappalli
9) IIT Hyderabad
10) NIT Karnataka, Surathkal
MANAGEMENT
1) IIM Ahemdabad
2) IIM Bangalore
3) IIM Calcutta
4) IIM Delhi
5) IIM Kozhikode
6) IIM Lucknow
7) IIM Indore
8) Xavier Labour Relations Institutions (XLRI), Jamshedpur
9) National Institute of Industrial Engineering, Mumbai
10) IIT Madras
PHARMACY
1) Jamia Hamdard, New Delhi
2) National Institute of Pharmaceutical Education and Research, Hyderabad
3) Panjab University, Chandigarh
4) National Institute of Pharmaceutical Education and Research, Mohali
5) Birla Institute of Technology and Science, Pilani
6) JSS College of Pharmacy, Ooty
7) Institute of Chemical Technology, Mumbai
8) JSS College of Pharmacy, Mysuru
9) Manipal College of Pharmaceutical Sciences, Manipal
10) National Institute of Pharmaceutical Education and Research, Ahmedabad
COLLEGES
1) Miranda House, New Delhi
2) Hindu College, New Delhi
3) Presidency College, Chennai
4) Loyola College, Chennai
5) Lady Shri Ram College For Women, New Delhi
6) PSGR Krishnammal College for Women, Coimbatore
7) Atma Ram Santan Dharm College, New Delhi
8) St Xavier's College, Kolkata
9) Ramakrishna Mission Vidyamandira, Howrah
10) Kirori Mal College, New Delhi
ARCHITECTURE
1) IIT Roorkee
2) NIT Calicut
3) IIT Kharagpur
LAW
1) NLSIU, Bengaluru
2) NLU, New Delhi
3) Symbiosis Law School, Pune
MEDICAL
1) AIIMS, New Delhi
2) PGIMER, Chandigarh
3) Christian Medical College, Vellore
DENTAL
1) Saveetha Institute of Medical and Technical Science, Chennai
2) Manipal College of Dental Science, Manipal
3) Dr DY Patil Vidyapeeth, Pune
RESEARCH
1) IISc, Bengaluru
2) IIT Madras
3) IIT Delhi