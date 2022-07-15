The National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) 2022 were released by Minister of Education, Dharmendra Pradhan on July 15, Friday.



The rankings were released in the following categories and these are the top ten in each category.

OVERALL

1) IIT Madras

2) IIT Bengaluru

3) IIT Bombay

4) IIT Delhi

5) IIT Kanpur

6) IIT Kharagpur

7) IIT Roorkee

8) IIT Guwahati

9) AIIMS, New Delhi

10) JNU, New Delhi



UNIVERSITIES

1) IISc, Bengaluru

2) JNU, New Delhi

3) Jamia Millia Islamia, New Delhi

4) Jadavpur University, Kolkata

5) Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham, Coimbatore

6) Banaras Hindu University, Varanasi

7) Manipal Academy of Higher Education, Manipal

8) Calcutta University, Kolkata

9) Vellore Institute of Technology, Vellore

10) University of Hyderabad, Hyderabad



ENGINEERING

1) IIT Madras

2) IIT Delhi

3) IIT Bombay

4) IIT Kanpur

5) IIT Kharagpur

6) IIT Roorkee

7) IIT Guwahati

8) NIT Tiruchirappalli

9) IIT Hyderabad

10) NIT Karnataka, Surathkal



MANAGEMENT

1) IIM Ahemdabad

2) IIM Bangalore

3) IIM Calcutta

4) IIM Delhi

5) IIM Kozhikode

6) IIM Lucknow

7) IIM Indore

8) Xavier Labour Relations Institutions (XLRI), Jamshedpur

9) National Institute of Industrial Engineering, Mumbai

10) IIT Madras



PHARMACY

1) Jamia Hamdard, New Delhi

2) National Institute of Pharmaceutical Education and Research, Hyderabad

3) Panjab University, Chandigarh

4) National Institute of Pharmaceutical Education and Research, Mohali

5) Birla Institute of Technology and Science, Pilani

6) JSS College of Pharmacy, Ooty

7) Institute of Chemical Technology, Mumbai

8) JSS College of Pharmacy, Mysuru

9) Manipal College of Pharmaceutical Sciences, Manipal

10) National Institute of Pharmaceutical Education and Research, Ahmedabad



COLLEGES

1) Miranda House, New Delhi

2) Hindu College, New Delhi

3) Presidency College, Chennai

4) Loyola College, Chennai

5) Lady Shri Ram College For Women, New Delhi

6) PSGR Krishnammal College for Women, Coimbatore

7) Atma Ram Santan Dharm College, New Delhi

8) St Xavier's College, Kolkata

9) Ramakrishna Mission Vidyamandira, Howrah

10) Kirori Mal College, New Delhi



ARCHITECTURE

1) IIT Roorkee

2) NIT Calicut

3) IIT Kharagpur



LAW

1) NLSIU, Bengaluru

2) NLU, New Delhi

3) Symbiosis Law School, Pune



MEDICAL

1) AIIMS, New Delhi

2) PGIMER, Chandigarh

3) Christian Medical College, Vellore



DENTAL

1) Saveetha Institute of Medical and Technical Science, Chennai

2) Manipal College of Dental Science, Manipal

3) Dr DY Patil Vidyapeeth, Pune



RESEARCH

1) IISc, Bengaluru

2) IIT Madras

3) IIT Delhi