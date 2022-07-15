In the sixth edition of the rankings, that is NIRF 2021, eight IITs and two national Institutes of Technology (NITs) figured in the top ten Engineering institutions in the country.

The five South Indian states contributed 79 out of the 200 colleges in the ranking list, which is a dip from the 86 colleges in last year's rankings.

KARNATAKA

The Manipal College of Dental Sciences in Karnataka's Udupi district is the number one dental college in the country this year. Karnataka's dental colleges also feature on the sixth, seventh and ninth positions in the list. There are in total 40 dental colleges in the ranking list out of which 12 are from Karnataka and seven are from Tamil Nadu.

As many as 19 engineering colleges in the NIRF ranking list were from Karnataka as opposed to 21 in 2020, Andhra Pradesh had 10 colleges 2020 but it only has 6 on the list in 2021 and four colleges are from Kerala as opposed to 6 colleges 2020.

TAMIL NADU

In NIRF 2021, 10 out of the top 50 ranked medical colleges were from Tamil Nadu. Seven out of the ten medical colleges that rank on the NIRF’s list are private institutions, the exceptions being Annamalai University, Tirunelveli Medical College, and Madras Medical College and Government General Hospital. Christian Medical College, which ranked an impressive number three in the national rankings for medical colleges, is also a private institution.

KERALA

In the overall rankings, the University of Kerala clinched the top slot with a rank of 43. The university slipped a place down from the 42nd rank in 2020. The other institutions in top 100 were: MG University: 52 (49 in 2020), CUSAT: 65 (89 in 2020) and Calicut University: 95 (76 in 2020) and IISER, Thiruvananthapuram, which earned the 80th rank last year did not figure in the overall ranking this time.

The National Institute of Technology, Calicut (NIT Calicut) was ranked second nationally among architecture institutes in the country. The Indian Institute of Management Kozhikode (IIM Kozhikode) improved its national ranking from six to four in 2021 among management institutes.

TELANGANA

IIT Hyderabad stood at 8th rank when it comes to the overall category. It was followed by the National Institute of Technology, Warangal at 23rd position; IIIT Hyderabad at 54th and JNTU College of Engineering Hyderabad at 62nd.

In the rankings for the universities, the University of Hyderabad emerged at 9th rank and Osmania University at 32nd.

ANDHRA PRADESH

Andhra University (AU) in Visakhapatnam slipped from 36th rank in 2020 to 48 position in 2021 in the overall category. KL College of Engineering ranked 69th in the overall category and when it comes to the Management category, KL College was ranked 38.

ODISHA

Odisha's SOA University bagged the 37th spot; KIIT the 39th; NIT Rourkela the 41st and IIT Bhubaneswar the 58th rank in the overall ranking.