All those who weren't able to appear for the Common University Entrance Test - Under Graduate (CUET - UG) due to change in centres, breathe a sigh of relief. You will get another chance in August, during the second phase of the exams. This was informed by the officials of the National Testing Agency (NTA).



Exams at West Bengal's New Jalpaiguri and Punjab's Pathankot centres were cancelled because of technical issues, reported PTI.



"Over 190 candidates who were to appear at the two centres will not be allowed to appear in the second phase in August. At other centres, the candidates who could not appear due to changes in exam centres will also get another chance," a senior NTA official said.



In over 510 cities in India plus abroad, the debut edition of CUET - UG kick-started today, July 15.



The examination is being conducted in two phases, while Phase I has begun, Phase II will begin in August. Candidates who have opted for Physics, Chemistry or Biology have been assigned to Phase 2 of the CUET exam, given that NEET (UG) - 2022 will be held on July 17.



CUET UG 2022 is being conducted as an entrance exam for undergraduate admissions in all central universities. With 14.9 lakh registrations, CUET UG is now the second biggest entrance exam in the country.



Before the exam even began, students have been complaining about too many exams in the short span of time, delay in admit cards, far away test centres and more. Though University Grants Commission (UGC) claimed that 98% of the students were given a centre of their choice.



As opposed to the percentage system, the CUET score will be released in percentile, that is, it will indicate the position of a candidate vis-a-vis other candidates.



A total of 44 central universities, 12 state universities, 11 deemed universities, and 19 private universities have applied to participate in the first edition of CUET for UG admissions in the 2022-23 academic session.