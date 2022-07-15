A last-minute change of exam centre has led to many candidates missing the debut edition of the Common University Entrance Test (CUET), which began on Friday, July 15, in 510 cities in India and abroad.

Those who appeared for the exam at several centres in Delhi in the morning slot said that although the questions were not difficult, the paper was a bit lengthy, as stated in a report by PTI.

Of the many students who could not appear for the exam was 18-year-old Anchal. Standing outside the examination centre at the North Campus, she said that her exam centre was earlier in Dwarka but she was not allowed entry once she reached there. "I was informed that my centre has been changed. I panicked and did not know what to do. After a two-hour journey when we finally reached the North Campus, they told us that the time for entering the exam centre has passed," she said.

On whether she was informed about the change of centre beforehand, Aanchal said, "I checked my mail only after I was informed that this is not my centre. I would have checked it earlier had I known that the centre would be changed."

The same was the case with Ritika who reached the Netaji Subhas University of Technology, as was mentioned in her admit card. However, upon arrival, she was informed that her new exam centre was the North Campus.

"I rushed to North Campus but was not allowed entry because the time was over. This is wrong and our whole future hangs in balance," she said. Ritika has also registered for another subject combination. "I wasn't sure what course I will go for. So I filled another combination for political science, besides the BA programme that was scheduled for today. I am glad I did that. Now I still have an option to get admission," she added.

On the other hand, V Sneha (18), who had to sit for exams for three subjects on the first day, appeared happy as she came out of the examination centre. "It went well. I was not expecting it to be that easy. But it was a little lengthy, especially the calculation part," she said.

With 14.9 lakh registrations, the CUET, which is the common gateway for undergraduate admissions in all central universities, is now the second biggest entrance exam in the country, surpassing the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Mains' average registrations of nine lakh.

The National Eligibility-Cum-Entrance Test Undergraduate (NEET UG) is the biggest entrance test in India with an average of 18 lakh registrations. The exam is being conducted in two phases. Phase one is being held in July and Phase two will be in August.

Candidates who have opted for Physics, Chemistry or Biology have been assigned to Phase two of the CUET exam, given that NEET UG 2022 will be held on July 17.