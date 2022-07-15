A question paper in Periyar University, Tamil Nadu, has stoked controversy after a caste-related question was asked in the first-year exam conducted on Thursday, July 14. However, Vice-Chancellor Jagannathan assured an investigation into the matter, as stated in a report by ANI.

The caste-related question — Which one is the Lower Caste which belongs to Tamil Nadu — with four caste options, was asked to the first-year (second semester) Master of History students who were taking their exam in the subject 'Freedom Movement of Tamil Nadu: From 1800 to 1947', the report also stated.

Speaking on the issue, the Vice-Chancellor said that another university had prepared the question and he did not get any information regarding the paper. He said, "Question papers for exams are not prepared by Periyar University."

He added, "Other university and college lecturers prepared the question paper. Usually, to avoid a question paper leak, we don't read the question paper before the exam. I didn't get any info regarding the controversial question. We will investigate this." He added, "We are seeking a report from the controller of examination today who set the question paper. We are not considering conducting a re-exam."