CBSE students can check their results on Digilocker too | Pic: EdexLive

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released an important circular on Friday, July 15, ahead of the declaration of results for Class X and Class XII. The Board has decided to introduce a security PIN for Digilocker accounts for Class X and XII students to access their digital academic documents, including marksheets, certificates and migration certificates.

The circular stated that, “In order to further strengthen security and privacy of students’ data, it has been decided to introduce a six-digit security pin based activation for students’ Digilocker accounts.” After activation of Digilocker accounts, students can access their digital academic documents under the “issued documents” section.

The student-wise security pin will be given to schools which will then be passed on to individual students by their respective schools. The schools will have to visit cbse.digitallocker.gov.in and login to the account using the credentials.

To access the documents, the following steps can be followed:

1. Schools will visit the link cbse.digitallocker.gov.in and login using their credentials. Select the “login as school” option from the drop down menu.

2. Click on the “download PIN file” option on the left of the screen.

3. A new screen will then appear. Click on “download security PIN for Class X/XII”, as per your need.

4. After downloading the file, schools can share the PIN with their respective students.

The Board has also provided a user manual to guide students for accessing their documents. It also said in the circular that results will be declared shortly.