Ahead of the monsoon session of the Parliament which will commence from Monday, July 18, the Lok Sabha Secretariat has listed unparliamentary words and expressions that have been expunged from use during debates or otherwise in both houses of the Parliament.

What are these words? Has this been done in other parliaments across the world as well? Let’s first begin with why this was done.

Why are some words banned or considered “unparliamentary”?

While certain provisions of the Constitution do mention that no Member of Parliament (MPs) shall be liable to any proceedings in any court in respect of anything said by him in the parliament, MPs do not have the freedom to say whatever they want. They are subject to the discipline of the rules of the Parliament which ensures that they do not use defamatory or undignified language inside the House. In fact, Rule 380 (“Expunction”) of the Rules of Procedure and Conduct of Business in Lok Sabha says, “If the Speaker is of opinion that words have been used in debate which are defamatory or indecent or unparliamentary or undignified, the Speaker may, while exercising discretion, order that such words be expunged from the proceedings of the House.”

Is this the first time that words are being banned in the Indian Parliament?

Not at all. In fact, the Lok Sabha Secretariat had brought out a bulky booklet way back in 1999 containing a list of phrases and words that literally ran into thousands, and are considered “rude” and “offensive” in most cultures. The 2004 edition of this book runs into 900 pages. From time to time, the chair in different legislative bodies in India as well as Commonwealth Parliaments, declare a few words and phrases as unparliamentary. The State Legislatures in the country too are guided by the same book.

What will happen if ministers use these words? Has it happened yet?

If the Chairperson of a Parliamentary Committee is of the opinion that words, phrases or expressions in the proceedings contain information which will not be in the public interest to publish, the Chairperson has the authority to order such words, phrases or expressions to be expunged from the proceedings. Those portions will also be removed and an indication “Not recorded” is given in the verbatim proceedings, according to Rule 380 of the Rules of Procedure and Conduct of Business in Lok Sabha.

In fact, in a rare move, words from Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s speech were expunged from official records by Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu in 2020. The PM then was issuing a statement on the National Population Register (NPR) exercise and also remarked that the anti-CAA protests that were ongoing then were spreading “anarchy” in the name of protest.

Have other parliaments across the world also banned some words?

Yes. Such kind of banning of unparliamentary language is common in the British House of Commons too. Any direct reference to a member as lying and words such as “rat”, “slimy”, and “coward” are considered unparliamentary. In the Australian Senate, the words “dumbo” and “liar” among others are deemed unparliamentary. However, in Belgium, there is no such thing as unparliamentary language. An MP is allowed to say whatever they want inside the parliament but the same immunity doesn’t exist outside of the House — prosecution could be possible if the majority agrees upon it.

What are some of the words that are considered unparliamentary in India as per the latest booklet?

Here are some words and phrases in English and Hindi from an exhaustive list:

Abused

Ahankar

Anarchist

Apmaan

Asatya

Ashamed

Baal Buddhi

Bechara

Behri Sarkaar

Betrayed

Bloodshed

Bloody

Bobcut

COVID Spreader

Chamcha

Chamchagiri

Cheated

Chelas

Childishness

Corrupt

Coward

Criminal

Crocodile Tears

Dadagiri

Dalal

Danga

Dhindhora Peetna

Dictatorial

Disgrace

Dohra Charitra

Donkey

Drama

Eyewash

Foolish

Fudge

Gaddar

Ghadiyali Ansu

Girgit

Goons

Hooliganism

Hypocrisy

Incompetent

Jaichand

Jumlajeevi

Kala Bazaari

Kala Din

Khalistani

Khareed Farokht

Khoon see Kheti

Lie

Lollipop

Mislead

Nautanki

Nikamma

Pitthu

Samvedanheen

Sexual Harassment

Shakuni

Snoopgate

Taanashah

Taanashahi

Untrue

Vinash Purush

Vishwasghat