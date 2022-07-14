The State Board of Technical Education and Training (SBTET) announced the results of the Telangana State Polytechnic Common Entrance Test (TS POLYCET) 2022 on July 13, Wednesday.

The exam was held on June 30, on Wednesday.

Chairman of SBTET Navin Mittal released the results. Out of 1,13,979 candidates registered, 1,04,362 appeared for the examination. Out of the total candidates who appeared, 79,038 students qualified in the MPC (Math, Physics and Chemistry) stream and 79,117 students qualified in the MBiPC (Math, Biology, Physics and Chemistry) stream.

Gujjula Varshitha from Karimnagar district has secured the first rank in the MPC stream with a total of 120 marks, Kallivarapu Chandra Shekar topped in the MBiPC stream with a total of 119 marks.

The results and scanned copies of OMR sheets of POLYCET-2022 will be available on https://polycet.sbtet.telangana.gov.in, https://polycetts.nic.in, or www.sbtet.telangana.gov.in websites.

The POLYCET is conducted for admissions into diploma courses in Engineering/Non-Engineering/Technology, Agriculture, Agriculture Engineering, Seed Technology and Organic Agriculture Courses offered by polytechnics/institutions including aided and unaided private polytechnics/institutions running in private engineering colleges for MPC stream and Professor Jayashankar Telangana State Agricultural University (PJTSAU), Diploma Course offered by PVNRTVU, Hyderabad and Diploma courses offered by Sri Konda Laxman Telangana State Horticulture University (SKLTSHU) for MBiPC stream.

The notification of web counselling for admission into various diploma courses offered by SBTET was also released. The respective universities will also release admission and counselling notifications.