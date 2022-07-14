On July 14, an official said that the administration has declared a two-day holiday for all schools in Maharastra's Latur district due to a forecast for rainfall and the possibility of floods. Chief Executive Officer Abhinav Goyal said, "Schools will remain shut for Classes I to XII on Friday and Saturday (July 15 and 16) due to the forecast of rains by the weather department," as stated in a report by PTI.

According to the order issued, even though schools will remain shut, teachers and non-teaching staff will have to be present on the premises, as the Disaster Management Act 2005 has been imposed in the district.

A report in PTI stated that the Latur district has been witnessing incessant rains for the last few days. Consequently, the water level has risen in Manjara dam, as the catchment areas recorded 50 mm rainfall in the last 24 hours.

As per the statement by the administration, "The district has received an average of 38 mm rainfall in the 24-hour period that ended at 8 am, while the cumulative rainfall recorded so far this monsoon stood at 345.9 mm," as stated in a report by PTI.

Further, "Two gates of the Manjara barrage at Bhatangali village were opened on Wednesday and district officials have issued a warning to people living near the river bank," the administration stated.