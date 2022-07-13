The results for TS POLYCET 2022, Telangana State Polytechnic Common Entrance Test 2022, have been declared and are out now. Those students who attempted the exam can check their scores via the official website of POLYCET 2022, polycetts.nic.in.

Here are the steps you can follow to check your results:

1) Visit the official website: polycetts.nic.in

2) On the homepage, you will see 'POLYCET 2022 :: Results'. Click on it

3) On the new page, key in your Hall Ticket Number and click on 'View Rank Card'

4) The rank card will be up on the screen

5) Download and take a printout for future reference

The examination was conducted on June 30, 2022. The State Board of Technical Education and Training (SBTET) Telangana has declared the results 12 days after the exam. Students who have cleared the exam will now appear for counselling. The details will be out on the official website of SBTET soon.

A state-level entrance exam, POLYCET is attempted by those students who are looking to pursue polytechnic courses in various universities and institutions in Telangana.