It is the Telangana High Court that has come to the rescue of those students from private medical colleges whose admissions were cancelled by the National Medical Commission (NMC) after it was discovered that there were deficiencies in the infrastructure of the colleges.



A division bench of the Telangana High Court directed the NMC to relocate students from MNR and Mahavir Medical Colleges to other medical colleges in Telangana within four weeks. This needs to be done with the assistance of the Government of Telangana and the Kaloji Narayana Rao University of Health Sciences (KNRUHS), as stated in a report by TNIE.



Only after the pre-existing infrastructure in the medical institutions to which students are encouraged to transfer is duly considered will the seats be distributed. The PG seats are distributed equitably among the respective departments of the medical institutes. Supernumerary students in college departments would be allowed just once.



Once the supernumerary seats are established, the Government of Telangana may make plans to transfer such students to appropriate departments in other institutions and may submit a recommendation to the commission.



According to the criteria, students must pay a charge if they move to another medical college in the state. The NMC further decided that the petitioner students will be transferred based on their merit rank.