With the curriculum emphasising creating opportunities for students to engage with nature, schools in Kerala are coming up with various programmes including agriculture.

On Tuesday, July 12, the students of Ezhikkara Government Higher Secondary School (GHSS) in Ernakulam had the opportunity to learn about Pokkali rice cultivation.

The students got down into the fields and sowed Pokkali seeds in the traditional way.

"The programme was jointly organised by the school and its PTA, Ezhikkara grama panchayat and the Krishi Bhavan as part of the 'Njangalum Krishiyilekku' initiative," a teacher said.

Speaking on the occasion, MP Hibi Eden said, "The people of Ezhikkara need to come together to revive the practice of cultivating Pokkali rice. Ezhikkara used to cultivate lion's share of the crop in the district."

The initiative has been launched to reduce dependence on pesticide-laden food grains and vegetables procured from other states.

"The aim is to promote cultivation through students who believe they will be able to harvest a bumper crop," the teacher added.