Only one booklet, with re-revised portions of textbooks of different classes, will be issued to each school in Karnataka. While printing of the booklet is yet to begin, it should be completed and circulated to schools in 15 days, sources at the Karnataka Textbook Society said.

This means that children will be given photocopies of revisions in their textbooks.

Minister for School Education and Literacy BC Nagesh defended the distribution of one booklet for each school. "This system is followed whenever there is re-revision. Only eight corrections were approved, so teachers will ask students to include particular lines or missing words. When printing of textbooks is taken up for the next academic year, the corrections will be included," he said.

Officials said the soft copy of the booklet will be made available to teachers, and on the Textbook Society website. The soft copy or photocopy of the re-revised portion can also be circulated among students, they said.

A government school teacher, who did not want to be named, said, "In government schools, Kalika Chetharike: learning recovery programme (to cope with COVID learning gap) is on. Learning sheets and teachers' handbooks are being used from Classes I to IX."

Delay in the printing of textbooks, or re-revision, has not affected government schools much. Kalika Chetharike materials, which were delayed, were managed with photocopies. After 15 days of foundation programmes, regular lessons for SSLC have begun, and children have got all textbooks, but nothing is re-revised in Class X books. In private schools, due to delays in the availability of textbooks, photocopies/xerox copies of booklets are being circulated, they said.

Nearly two months since schools began, 96.5 per cent of textbooks are printed, and 92.02 per cent books have reached schools. The remaining textbooks are expected to reach all schools in a month, officials said.

So, what's been revised?

Class IX Social Science part 1, lesson 'Namma Samvidaana': Reintroducing word 'Samvidaana Shilpi' about Dr B R Ambedkar

Class VII Social Science part 1: Reintroducing complete lesson on 'Bhakti Pantha and Soofi Santharu'

Class VII Kannada first language page number 147, lesson 'Bombe Kalisuva Neethi: Replacing the name and introduction of the writer of the lesson from R N Jayagopal as Chi Udayashankar

Class VI Social Science part 1, lesson 'Namma Hemmeya Raajya Karnataka': Reintroducing lines on services of Siddaganga Mutt and Adichunchangiri Mutt

Class VII Social Science part 1, lesson 'Mysuru Maththu Ithara Samsthaanagalur': Reintroducing details on Surpura Nayakas

Class IX Social Science part 1, lesson 'Bhaarathada Matha Parivarthakaru': Reintroducing information on Basavanna

Class VII Social Science part 2, lesson 'Karnataka Raajya Ekikarana Haagu Gadivivaadagalu': To put photos of Kuvempu and Huyilagola Narayan Rao

Class IV Environmental Studies, lesson 'Prathiyobbaru Vishishta': To remove line on Kuvempu "anekara prothsaahadinda ivaru munde prakyaatha kavi enisikondaru"