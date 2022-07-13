The JEE Mains 2022 Session 1 results were released on July 11, 2022, and are doing the rounds with excellent scores by the students. While 14 candidates across India emerged as toppers with full marks — 300/300 — region-wise, there are several places that observed better results, like Gurukul Schools aided by the Telangana government. Apart from four toppers from Telangana, there are 23 other students who excelled in JEE Mains 2022, especially in the Other Backwards Classes (OBCs) category. In a conversation with EdexLive, a senior official in the BC Welfare department said that "60 students received full-fledged training, among which 23 secured excellent results," who were trained at the Centre of Excellence (COE).

The senior official revealed that the intermediate colleges under BC Welfare are less in number when compared to Social Welfare colleges. Yet, students from these colleges have secured excellent scores. Additionally, the official shares that there were only 19 BC Welfare junior colleges but, this year, the Inter Gurukulas have upgraded to 138, with 119 new colleges. Even though BC Welfare schools are fewer in number, students who excelled in JEE Mains 2022 are high as compared to that of SC/ST welfare schools, the official stressed.

Talking about the process of selecting students for the training given in Gurukuls, the officials informed that a test will be conducted for students of several colleges and the brilliant ones will be chosen for training at a COE (Centre of Excellence), which imparts training to students in several sectors. "Although a batch of 50 girls and 50 boys will be chosen for training, due to COVID-19, only 30 girls and 30 boys have been trained this year," the official added. Further, the official said that more students will appear for JEE Mains 2022 Session 2 along with those who already appeared for Session 1 who are willing to try Session 2 again.

When we reached out to the toppers, R Bharath Kumar, whose father is a weaver and mother is a tailor and a beedi maker, revealed that he secured 92.01 per cent. Bharath, who studied at the MJP College in Shayampet, stated that he was trained extensively for two years for JEE Mains 2022. His aim? To pursue further studies at an NIT. He added that he will appear again for JEE Mains 2022 Session 2 and, as he is also alternatively aiming to study in an IIT, he wishes to appear for the IIT Advance exam in the future. With illiterate parents who are unaware of these national-level competitive exams, Bharath smiles when he talks about how his parents are proud of him and how they eagerly scout for newspaper clippings that talk about their son.

Coming from a pure farming background, Doti Jhansi from Velmakanne in Nalgonda has other plans for her future. Jhansi who secured 82.18 per cent shared that she is happy with the result as she aspires to work in the software sector.

Recently, Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao directed officials to upgrade the number of Gurukuls and initiate imparting training on degree courses. Additionally, KCR wants these SC, ST, BC and Minority centres to initiate giving job and employment opportunities to youth. In a press meeting, the CM stated, "Educational training at these centres should not only be limited to state-level jobs but they should also train the youth for jobs in the Air Force, Army, Banking and other sectors.