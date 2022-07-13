The Indian Institute of Technology Madras (IIT M) has released the admit cards for its Humanities and Social Sciences Entrance Examination (HSEE) 2022. Students who have registered for the examination can download their admit card from the official website — hsee.iitm.ac.in.

The national level entrance examination is conducted for admission into two Humanities courses that are offered by the department — Integrated Masters in Development Studies and Integrated Masters in English Studies. Students who pass the exam, which will be held on July 31, can take admission to any of these two courses.

Candidates who have registered for the examination can download their admit card by following the below-mentioned steps:

1. Visit the official website — hsee.iitm.ac.in

2. On the homepage, click on the option that says, "Download Admit Card for HSEE - 2022"

3. Enter your application number and password to login

4. Your HSEE 2022 admit card will appear on the screen

5. Download and save it for future references

The exam question paper will be divided into two parts. Part I will consist of objective answer-type questions in online Computer Based Test (CBT) mode and Part II of the exam would involve essay writing.