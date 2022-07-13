ICAI CA final exam results to be out soon | Pic: EdexLive

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) will announce the results for the ICAI CA final exams for the May session soon. All those candidates who appeared for the exams can check their scores on the official ICA website – icai.org.

The CA Final exams were conducted from May 14 to May 29, 2022. According to the official notice, the results of the exam are likely to be declared on Friday, July 15 (evening) or Saturday, July 16. “It may be noted that for accessing the result at the above mentioned website the candidate shall have to enter his/her registration number or PIN number along with his/her roll number,” the notice stated.

To check the result of the exam, candidates can follow the below-mentioned steps:

1. Visit the official site of ICAI on icai.nic.in

2. Click on the option ‘ICAI CA Result 2022’ available on the home page.

3. Enter the required login details with your credentials and your result will be displayed on the screen.

4. Check the result and download it

5. Save a hard copy of the same for future reference

Meanwhile, the CA Foundation examinations that were earlier postponed at an examination centre in Assam due to floods, have now been rescheduled to be conducted from July 14 to July 16.