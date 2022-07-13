The Telangana government has decided to extend holidays for all educational institutions in the state from July 14 to July 16, 2022, owing to continuing heavy rains that have been lashing the state.

The state government had, on July 10, declared a three-day holiday for all educational institutions on July 11, July 12 and July 13 due to heavy rains. The Chief Minister then chaired a high-level meeting to review the rain-affected areas and the measures that are being taken by the Government of Telangana to prevent the loss of lives and property. According to the official notice, educational institutions in the state shall be reopened from Monday, July 18.

Incessant rains and floods continue to wreak havoc in several parts of the state. In fact, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) had earlier issued a red alert for the northern district of Telangana on July 11 as extremely heavy rain was predicted in the area. Heavy rainfall and floods have also led to incidents of house collapse, disrupted electricity supply and caused widespread damage to crops. In some of the worst affected districts of Adilabad, Nirmal, Komaram Bheem Asifabad, Mancherial and Jagtiyal, families have been forced to move to safer places.