The National Testing Agency (NTA) has extended the last date for registration for the Common University Entrance Test Postgraduate (CUET PG) 2022 until July 18, 2022. Candidates who wish to apply for the entrance examination can visit the official website cuet.nta.nic.in.

The deadline for making corrections in the application form has also been extended from July 20 to 22 and the last date for payment of the application fee online is till July 19. The CUET PG this year will be conducted for admissions in central universities for the academic year 2022-23.

The NTA in a public notice stated that, “The candidates are requested to undertake the correction(s) very carefully as no further chance of correction will be provided to the candidates after the above mentioned correction policy.”

Students who wish to apply for the entrance exam can follow the below-mentioned steps:

1) Visit the website cuet.nta.nic.in

2) Click on 'Registration for CUET (PG)-2022 is Live now' on the homepage

3) You'll be taken to another page where you need to click on 'Registration for CUET (PG) - 2022'

4) On the next page, click on 'New Registration'

5) Download the Information Bulletin and read it thoroughly

6) Read the information given on the page as well then go to 'Click here to Proceed'

7) Fill in the personal details, as asked and click on 'Submit'

8) Upload the documents as required

9) Pay the application fee

10) Download and take a printout of the application form confirmation page