After holidays of about a week induced by heavy rainfall, all educational institutions, including schools, colleges and anganwadis, reopen today, July 12, Tuesday, in Dakshina Kannada (DK) and Udupi districts of Karnataka. The twin coastal districts have been witnessing incessant rainfalls.

Orders were issued for the reopening of educational institutions in the two districts by the respective deputy commissioners. The schools, colleges, anganwadis and other educational institutions are to reopen from today, July 12, as stated in a report by PTI.

If rain-related issues persist, further holidays will be announced, shared Dakshina Kannada's Deputy Commissioner KV Rajendra.

An orange alert was issued in Dakshina Kannada and Udupi districts by the meteorological department for today, July 12, Tuesday. This is owing to the heavy rainfall that has been lashing these two districts.

To compensate for the loss of learning hours during the ongoing monsoon seasons, Rajendra informed that schools will remain open full day on Saturdays and the Dasara holidays will be cut short as well.

It may be recalled that Karnataka's neighbouring state Telangana has declared holidays for educational institutions for three days, namely, July 11 (Monday), July 12 (Tuesday) and July 13 (Wednesday) due to the heavy rainfall that the state has been experiencing.