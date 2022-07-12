The admit cards for National Eligibility cum Entrance Test - Undergraduate (NEET-UG) 2022 have been released by the National Testing Agency (NTA) today, July 12, Tuesday.

Follow these steps to download the NEET UG admit cards:

1) Visit the NTA website at neet.nta.nic.in

2) Click on the option 'NEET Admit Card 2022' available on the homepage

3) Key in details, as asked, such as your application number, date of birth and security pin

4) Your NEET UG admit card will appear on the screen.

5) Save it and take a printout for future references.

6) Once it is downloaded, cross-check the details mentioned on the card. (Contact the admission authority in case of any discrepancy)

7) Remember to carry the admit card to the examination centre for verification

One can find details such as roll number, reporting time, exam centre details, gate closing time, self-declaration form and more on the admit card. Please do note that the advance intimation of the examination city, giving information to students about where the examination centre will be located, was released on June 28.

It is on July 17 that the NEET UG exam will be conducted.

"NTA has received a few representations regarding Change of Examination City. Those representations have been examined and their Examination City has been changed wherever feasible and possible," informed the public notice.

Meanwhile, aspirants continue to take to Twitter calling for the postponement of the NEET exam. Aspirants have also held protests, and hunger strikes and used hashtags such as #MODIJIdeferNEETUG, #PMOHelpNEETUGAspirantsPlease and tagged PM Modi and Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan to draw attention to their demands.