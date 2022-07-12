The Medical Council Committee (MCC) on Tuesday, July 12, announced that candidates who have joined the second round of All India Quota (AIQ) or state quota will not be eligible to participate in further rounds for AIQ or state quota from the academic year 2022-23 onwards.

For the same, the committee has developed a software to upload the names and roll numbers of students who have joined the second round of the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test Undergraduate/ Postgraduate (NEET UG/PG) counselling.

“In compliance of the directions of the Hon’ble Supreme Court of India, Medical Counselling Committee of DGHS (Directorate General of Health Services), MoHFW (Ministry of Health and Family Welfare) has developed a software for all the participating states/counselling authorities for the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test Undergraduate/ Postgraduate (NEET UG/PG) to upload the names and roll numbers of students who have joined up to round two and further rounds of the state quota or round two of the AIQ on the common portal,” the MCC stated in a notification.

This move comes after some NEET PG 2021 aspirants wrote a letter to the DGHS in March this year, complaining that some state candidates had allegedly registered and filled choices in NEET PG 2021 counselling mop-up round for 50 percent AIQ seats despite clear guidelines of the MCC. “With all due respect we would like to bring forward the following points that clearly mention and provide that such an activity accounts to deliberate seat blocking,” they had stated in the letter.