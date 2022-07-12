upGrad, one of Asia’s higher EdTech leaders, has announced the launch of five new offline experience centres in Delhi, Jabalpur, Kolhapur, Kottayam and Patna. The organisation also aims to cater to the increasing demand for quality online education, especially, coming out of non-metro cities.

Jeetender Singh, Business Head said that, “Through these new additions, we are amping up our network of counsellors and coaches who will continue to provide strategic guidance to our learners for mapping their existing skill sets with their career aspirations and goals for maximised professional growth,” in a press release.

He also added that the count for counselling sessions in their centres grew by 1200 per cent during Q1 of the current fiscal as compared to the last year. Currently, they have 26 active offline experience centres across India and aim to add another 26 during the current fiscal. “Driving meaningful career outcomes for our learners is a priority for us and therefore, we research a lot to understand how are consumers evolving. This gives us an edge to preempt consumer trends and create offerings which are inclusive and outcome-driven,” said Mayank Kumar, Co-founder and MD, upGrad.

The details of the new experience centres are mentioned below:

1. Kolhapur: upGrad, S- 06, 2nd floor, Business Bay, Tarabai Park, Opposite Maharashtra Bank Kolhapur - 416012

2. Patna: Ground Floor, Satyam Apartment, Patliputra Colony, Patna, Bihar - 800001

3. Kottayam: upGrad, First floor, Nedumgattu Chambers, Chavittuvazhi, Nattasseri, S H Mount, Kottayam - 686001

4. Jabalpur: upGrad Experience Centre, Jabalpur R S Consultancy 51/52, 1st Floor, Chandrika Tower, Model Road, Wright Town, Jabalpur (MP) - 482001

5. South Delhi: E13 Second Floor, South Extension 2 (Main Market) Delhi - 110049