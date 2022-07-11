In view of the torrential rains across the state, the Telangana government has decided to postpone the Telangana State Engineering Common Entrance Test (TS ECET) 2022. However, the Telangana State Engineering, Agriculture and Medical Common Entrance Test (TS EAMCET) 2022 will be held from July 14 as per schedule. This was notified via a press note issued on July 11, Monday.

The government had on Sunday, July 10 declared a three-day holiday for all educational institutions in the state from July 11 to July 13 due to heavy rain. Officials have also been told to be on high alert and people living in low-lying areas may be shifted to special camps if required.

Henceforth, the government decided to postpone the TS ECET 2022 that was scheduled to be held on July 13. “The rescheduled date will be intimated later,” stated a press note issued by the Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) with regards to TS ECET 2022. A review meeting with the Chairman and Vice-Chairman of TSCHE, Vice-Chancellor, Jawaharlal Nehru University-Hyderabad (JNTUH), Conveners of TS EAMCET 2022, TS ECET 2022 and other senior officials concerned was held with regards to the same.

Meanwhile, the TS EAMCET 2022 would be conducted as per the schedule that was notified earlier, that is, from July 14 onwards.