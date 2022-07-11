Government schools in Karnataka are on route to get buses, on par with private schools. Highly placed sources informed that guidelines for utilisation of MLA Local Area Development (MLALAD) funds have been modified by the state government, facilitating the purchase of school buses.



While MLALAD funds can be utilised for the purchase of school buses, the salary of drivers, the cost of diesel/petrol and the repair charges of school buses will be borne by SDMC funds, sources noted, reported The New Indian Express.



Despite offering free-of-cost textbooks, government schools are failing to excel academically. When it comes to rural children, they continue to struggle to attend school because of the lack of adequate bus facilities across the state.



The Government of Karnataka's move to engage buses to help students get to government schools will help those from interior villages. Since interior villages in districts like Kalyan Karnataka.



However, Deputy Director of Public Instruction (DDPI) MA Radder told The New Indian Express on Saturday, July 9, that a detailed government order is yet to be issued in this regard. After the purchase of buses for government schools, he noted that a convenient route of buses will be finalised to help students. Students of schools have expressed pleasure with the state government's move, he added.