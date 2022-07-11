NEET UG is scheduled to be held on July 17 | Pic: EdexLive

The National Testing Agency (NTA) will soon release the admit cards for the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (UG) 2022, which is scheduled to be held offline on July 17. Students who wish to appear for the examination can download their admit cards from neet.nta.nic.in.

NEET is a national-level entrance examination that is held for admissions to undergraduate medical courses, nursing, veterinary and other allied courses. The exam will be held in the pen and paper mode in 13 languages.

Students can follow the following steps to download their admit card:

1. Visit the NTA website at neet.nta.nic.in.

2. Click on the option 'NEET Admit Card 2022' available on the homepage.

3. Give your personal details such as your application number, date of birth and security pin.

4. Your NEET UG admit card will appear on the screen.

5. Save it and take a printout for future references.

6. Once it is downloaded, cross-check the details mentioned on the card. (Contact the admission authority in case of any discrepancy)

7. Remember to carry the admit card to the examination centre for verification.

Meanwhile, aspirants have taken to Twitter calling for postponement of the NEET exam. Aspirants have also held protests, hunger strikes and used hashtags such as #MODIJIdeferNEETUG, #PMOHelpNEETUGAspirantsPlease and tagged PM Modi and Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan to draw attention to their demands.