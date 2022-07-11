Applications for degree courses will be issued from Monday, July 10, after Karnataka's State Higher Education Council (SHEC) prepared a common calendar of events for academic activities.

Applications will be done through the Unified University and College Management System (UUCMS). This will be the first time that students will have to submit their applications for undergraduate degrees through the portal to get admission to colleges of their choice.

The council came out with a common calendar of events for academic activities, the first time in the history of the state that such a move has been made. The calendar, which stipulates when applications, admissions and classes are to begin, applies to all colleges and universities in the state for the academic year 2022-23. The calendar also includes holidays, examination dates, the announcement of results and valuation dates as well.

Higher Education Minister Dr Ashwathnarayan CN instructed all colleges and universities to follow the calendar accurately and classes will begin between November 2 and November 14. The calendar also stipulates the dates for the second half of the 2021-22 academic year, wherein, classes for second-semester students are expected to end by September 17 and those in the fourth, sixth and eighth semesters are expected to end by August 30.

“A total of six undergraduate courses, four postgraduate courses, and eight semesters of professional courses have been considered while preparing the calendar. It has been instructed that faculty members on vacation should attend the assigned examination work, including valuation,” the minister said.