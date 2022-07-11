The application window for the Joint Entrance Examination Main (JEE Main) 2022 Session 2 has been reopened for students to apply. The National Testing Agency (NTA) reopened the application window.

All those candidates who are interested to apply for JEE Mains Session 2 can visit the official website jeemain.nta.nic.in.

Here's how you can apply for JEE Mains Session 2:

1) Go to the official website, jeemain.nta.nic.in

2) On the homepage, click on 'JEE Main 2022 Session 2'

3) Use your log in details and click on submit

4) Fill out the application form, check all the details and pay the application fee

5) Download it for future reference

The duration of the reopening of the application form starts on July 11 (Monday) and ends on July 12 (Tuesday) at 11 pm. The last date for submitting fees online is July 12, up to 11.50 pm.

“The candidates who have applied and successfully paid the Examination Fee for JEE (Main) – 2022 Session 1 and want to appear for JEE (Main) – 2022 Session 2, are required to log in with their previous Application Number and Password as provided in Session 1. They may only choose the Paper, Medium of the Examination, and cities for Session 2 and pay the Examination Fees”, states the official notification which was put out by the NTA on July 11.