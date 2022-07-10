July 11 (Monday), July 12 (Tuesday) and July 13 (Wednesday) have been declared holidays for all educational institutes in the state of Telangana owing to the continuous rains that have been lashing the state.

It was Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao who took a decision to this extent, reported Telangana Today and the officials have been directed to take necessary actions with regards to this.

On July 10, Sunday afternoon, the Chief Minister chaired a high-level meeting attended by Ministers and top officials at Pragathi Bhavan. The purpose was to review the rain-affected areas and the measures that are being taken by the Government of Telangana to prevent the loss of lives and property.

For the fourth consecutive day on Sunday, rains have been lashing the state. Districts like Nirmal, Nizamabad and Adilabad were severely affected. And now Jayashankar Bhupalapally, Mulugu and surrounding districts are facing the brunt of the rains. As of Sunday 8 am, the highest rainfall of 34.7 CM rainfall was recorded in Jayashankar Bhupalapally.