Mohammed Maliki, Morocco’s Ambassador in India, made a courtesy call on Prof (Dr) Manojranjan Nayak, Founder-President of Siksha ‘O’ Anusandhan (SOA) Bhubaneswar on Friday, July 8.

Maliki had a wide-ranging discussion with Prof (Dr) Nayak and senior SOA officials and academics about the university’s contribution to the field of higher education and healthcare.

Speaking about Morocco, Maliki said the country accounted for 72 per cent of the global fertiliser production while it was a front-ranking nation in the field of pharmaceuticals and tourism as well.

Maliki said he was highly impressed by the infrastructure and faculty members of SOA. He said he would try to facilitate the study of students from Morocco at the university.

SOA’s Pro-Vice-Chancellor and Registrar Prof BB Pradhan, Controller of Examination Prof Manjula Das, Dean (Students’ Welfare) Prof Jyoti Ranjan Das, Additional Dean (Research) Dr Priyabrata Patnaik, Deans of different institutions and Prof Nachieketa K. Sharma, Director, University Outreach Program were present.