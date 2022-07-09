The undergraduate and postgraduate medical students who were left in a lurch after their admissions to three private medical colleges were cancelled by the National Medical Commission (NMC) are suffering in silence with the state government dragging its feet in accommodating them in other colleges as suggested by the NMC.

On Friday, July 8, the students vented out their spleen at a protest along with their parents outside the Kaloji Narayana Rao University of Health Sciences (KNRUHS). They held placards and raised slogans demanding that they should be given admissions to other colleges immediately as they were losing a full year.

The National Medical Commission (MMC) on May 19 had cancelled 450 MBBS seats and 70 PG seats in three private medical colleges — MNR Medical College and Hospital, Sangareddy; Mahavir Institute of Medical Sciences in Vikarabad and TRR Institute of Medical Sciences, Patancehru.

KNRUHS Vice-Chancellor Dr B Karunakar Reddy told the protesting students that he was yet to get orders from the state government on accommodating the students who lost admissions.

Speaking to Express, one of the PG students from MNR Medical College and Hospital, on condition of anonymity, asked, "Why should we lose one full year? If the colleges did not have the infrastructure, it was not our fault. We have been selected and were given admissions in these colleges." He said that they made representations to officials and Medical and Health Minister T Harish Rao but no action had followed.

V Ashok, the father of a UG student, said: "My daughter was in her first year in MNR Medical College when her admission was cancelled. The VC and the Minister had turned a blind eye to our problem. It was the university which gave admissions to us in those colleges and now after our admissions had been cancelled, the university abdicated its responsibility of allotting them to other colleges."

KNRUHS Vice-chancellor Dr B Karunakar Reddy could not be reached over the phone despite repeated attempts.