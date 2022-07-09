President Ram Nath Kovind emphasised the role played by the youth of the country in developing its future in an address at a Yuva Sammelan organised by the group My Home India in New Delhi.

According to a report by ANI, President Kovind said that the future of the country depends on the enterprise and determination of the youth. He added that the talent and ability of the youth play a "special role in making the country proud".

"We know that India has the largest population of adolescents and youth in the world. This is called the 'Demographic Dividend' which is an opportunity for our country. We should take all necessary steps to take advantage of this opportunity. It should be our aim that our youth contribute to the maximum in the development and progress of the country. The future of our country depends on the enterprise and determination of the youth," said the President.

Highlighting the success of start-ups in India, the President said it was a matter of great pride for the country that the youth has laid the foundation for start-ups with their talent and hard work. He said that as of June 29, 2022, 103 unicorns were established in India, with a total valuation of approximately $336 billion, and that 1 out of every 10 unicorns in the world is from India. Further, 4 of the 47 decacorn companies of the world were Indian and 3 of these were set up by youth, added the President.

"Today's youth is on the path of becoming a job creator rather than a job seeker. It is very important that the youth acquire some kind of skill and choose their career on the basis of that skill. Today's era is of specialisation. Only technology and expertise can take our youth to the top," he said.

Pointing to the increase in the number of unicorns in India even during COVID-19, he said that this pandemic has caused great socio-economic suffering globally, but even during this time, our young entrepreneurs have set a wonderful example of courage and talent.