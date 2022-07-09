The PU Education department has revealed that 541 private PU (Pre-University) colleges in Karnataka have recorded zero admissions in the past three years. Of these, 166 colleges are Bengaluru district.

Department Director R Ramachandran said the colleges will be given renewal of permission for admissions this year, considering the COVID-19 pandemic situation. A PU Board officer said, "Zero admissions could be because of high fees or lack of transport facilities".

Speaking to TNIE, Ramachandran said that, while those colleges with zero admissions for three years are not permitted to continue, considering the COVID pandemic situation, which would have led to zero admissions in these colleges, the PU education department is giving exemption from this rule only for this year to these colleges.

And if those colleges with zero admissions for the past three years come for renewal of permission, the department would give permission, R Ramachandran said. When asked about the reasons for zero admissions in these colleges, a PU board officer said, "The zero admissions in these colleges could be because of high fees or lack of transport facilities. Also, students might have opted not to choose these colleges since those colleges might have had low results in the previous years or those colleges might have got into some controversy," they said.

Among these 541 private PU Colleges with zero admissions, 61 private PU Colleges are in Bengaluru North, 93 are in Bengaluru South, 12 are in Bengaluru rural, and 6 each are in Chikkamangaluru, Gadag, Chamarajnagar, Ramanagar and Kodagu, 13 are in Bellary, 17 are in Chikkodi, 15 are in Belgaum, 11 are in Bagalkot, 26 are in Bijapur, 18 are in Bidar, 19 are in Davangere, 21 are in Chithradurga, 8 are in Haveri, 18 are in Darwad, 23 are in Kalburgi, 8 are in Yadgir, 15 are in Hassan, 16 are in Chikkaballapur, 10 each in Kolar and Mangaluru, 24 are in Mysuru, 15 are in Mandya, three are in Uttara Kannada, 5 are in Koppal, 14 are in Raichur, 7 are in Udupi, 5 are in Shimoga, 24 are in Tumkur.