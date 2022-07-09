Owing to a delay in the publication of CBSE Class XII results, the Government of Tamil Nadu on Friday, July 10, extended the deadline to apply for seats in government arts and science colleges by five days (after the publication of the results). The earlier deadline was July 7.

Higher Education Minister K Ponmudy urged the CBSE to publish the results at the earliest. He hinted that the last date to apply online for TN Engineering Admissions (TNEA) might also be extended. The current deadline is July 17. "If the results are further delayed, we will extend the last date for engineering applications to give time to CBSE students to participate in the process".

Meanwhile, colleges said the delay in the publication of the results would push the date to begin the new academic session. TN has 163 government arts and science colleges, which can accommodate 1.1 lakh students. Over three lakh students have already applied for admission. Noting the situation, Ponmudy said if more applications were received, the government would consider increasing seats.

Ponmudy added that so far two lakh girl students applied for the monthly Rs 1,000 incentive, which was announced in this year's budget. He said it was necessary for the students to acquire political knowledge. So, steps would be taken to conduct student union elections in colleges after consultation with the CM.