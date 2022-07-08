The Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) has declared the schedule for re-checking and re-evaluation of the Class X Board exam papers. The dates were announced today, on July 8. Candidates who wish to apply for the same can do so by visiting the official website pseb.ac.in. The process for application is completely online.



The students can fill up the online forms and pay the fees for re-evaluation and re-checking from July 11. However, they must note that July 20 is the deadline for the same. This year, the fee for re-checking is Rs 500 per answer sheet, while for re-evaluation the fee has been fixed at Rs 1,000 per answer sheet, as per the official notification. The Controller Examinations has instructed concerned candidates to keep the print of the online form for re-checking or re-evaluation.



The PSEB Class X Board exams were held in the month of March and the results for the exam were declared a couple of days ago. The state recorded an overall pass percentage of 97.94 per cent, with Nancy Rani of Ferozepur district securing the first rank, with a score of 644 out of 650 marks (99.08%). Although Dilpreet Kaur of Sangrur district also scored the same as Rani, she was ranked second based on PSEB’s age formula. However, there was a slight dip in this year’s pass percentage, it was 99.9 per cent in 2021.



According to PSEB, this year students from the rural areas performed better than students from urban areas. It has been declared that 99.1 per cent of rural students passed the Class X Board exams, while 98.75 per cent of urban students passed it. It was also found that the girls outperformed boys in this exam. A pass percentage of 99.34 per cent was recorded for girls, in comparison to 98.83 per cent for the boys.