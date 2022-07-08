Mumbai University (MU) has released the second merit list today, July 7, Thursday. The list was released online for the Mumbai University Admissions 2022. Candidates who had applied for the five-year (FY) integrated undergraduate (UG) courses can now check the merit list on the official website of MU, which is mu.ac.in, or check the individual college websites.

The merit list has been released for several courses and colleges affiliated to Mumbai University. KC College, Mithibai College, HR College and Lala College are some of the colleges which released their second merit list today morning, while some others released it the same in the evening.

Candidates who have been waiting for the merit list can check it by following the steps mentioned here:

1. Visit the official MU website, mu.ac.in

2. On the home page, click on the 'UG Admissions' tag

3. Next, click on Merit Lists

4. Several merit lists for different colleges will open on the screen

5. Check the lists accordingly, as required

6. If shortlisted, then proceed for the admission

The shortlisted students must note that the 2022 admissions as per the second merit list will be carried out from July 8 to July 13. During this time, students can pay the fees, submit their documents for verification and also complete other formalities. They are advised to visit the official website for more details.

And the students who did not obtain a seat this time can wait for the third merit list for the 2022 UG admission. This list is scheduled to be released on July 13, following which, the admissions process would happen in the same way.