A video depicting a man brandishing a sword inside a school in Bihar has gone viral on social media. According to a report by ANI, the man allegedly barged into the school in Bihar's Araria district with a sword after he didn't receive money to buy his child's school uniform. The incident happened in the Jokihat block under Bhagwanpur panchayat in Bihar.

Jokihat Station House Officer (SHO) told ANI, "The father reached his child's school with a sword and allegedly threatened teachers after he didn't get money for school uniforms in Araria." The man also allegedly threatened to return to the school if the money was not provided within 24 hours. The incident took place even as classes were going on in the school.

The school's headmaster then filed a complaint with Jokihat's Block Development Officer (BDO), after which an FIR was filed against the man. The video of the incident has gone viral on social media. In the video, the dhoti-clad man can be seen brandishing the sword, alarming teachers and students, and demanding to know why money for purchasing books and uniforms for this academic year has not been given to his son yet.