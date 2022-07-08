The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the final answer key for BE/BTech (Paper I) of JEE Main 2022 Session 1 exam. It has been declared that the answer key is provisional in nature. But there is a twist. The answer key has also revealed that four questions have been dropped and one question has more than one answer.

The questions that have been dropped are number 101678 from shift 1 of June 24, number 101070 from shift 1 of June 26, number 501111 from shift 2 of June 29 and number 501121 from shift 2 of June 29. Candidates shall not be awarded any marks for these questions, as per NTA. “If none of the options is found correct or a question is found to be wrong or a question is dropped then percent equivalence is to be established on the remaining questions whether attempted or not attempted,” an official statement from NTA reads.

However, this only applies to Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs). If the question is a numerical value question, then “four marks (+4) will be awarded to all those who have attempted the question. The reason could be due to human error or technical error,” NTA states.

And question number 1382 from shift 2 of June 24 is the one having two correct answers, according to the answer key. The options 1221 and 1222 are both correct. Candidates who selected either of these two answers will be given full marks for this question, but those who did not mark either of these will not be awarded any marks. “If more than one option is found to be correct then Four marks (+4) will be awarded to only those who have marked any of the correct options,” the NTA statement says.

The JEE Main session 1 results are set to be announced soon. The provisional answer key for BE/BTech (Paper I) of JEE Main 2022 session 1 exam can be accessed from the official JEE Main website, which is jeemain.nta.nic.in.