English lecturers at Delhi University (DU) have written to the President of the DU Teachers Association (DUTA), seeking intervention on the possible loss of workload following the implementation of the Undergraduate Curriculum Framework (UGCF) which is to be implemented from the academic year 2022-23.

In a letter signed by more than 450 English teachers at various colleges in DU, the DUTA has been asked to ensure the restoration of English as an Ability Enhancement Courses (AEC) course, and as a core language course in the BA and BCom degrees.

The UGCF drops English from the AEC course, and states that it will only be offered in languages mentioned in the Eighth Schedule of the Indian Constitution, which only includes Indian languages. It also removes the hitherto compulsory core language English course from the BA and BCom degrees.

The teachers have pointed out that this will lead to the reduction of one-third of their workload, and will, therefore, cause a loss of livelihood. "With the removal of English as an option in AEC, English departments across the University are staring at a drastic reduction of workload. Colleges like Kirori Mal and Ramjas have lost 60+ lectures while Hansraj, Shaheed Bhagat Singh (M) and others have lost more than 50 lectures next semester. Hence this decision threatens the livelihood of all the ad-hoc teachers working in the English departments across the University," states the letter.

Further, it points out that in colleges that do not offer Honours or Programme courses in English, even the permanent teachers will not have enough workload. This leaves ad-hoc teachers who were hoping to be absorbed into the DU system as permanent teachers, with an uncertain future. The letter says that in colleges such as Keshav Mahavidyalaya, Shri Guru Gobind Singh College of Commerce, Lady Irwin College, Institute of Home Economics, Bhaskaracharya College of Applied sciences and Rajguru College of Applied Sciences for Women, many ad-hoc teachers have already been informed by the principals that their services are not required anymore.

The letter states that DU was in fact not abiding by the recommendations of the University Grants Commission's draft on the Four Year Undergraduate Programme, which had said that the AEC be offered in both English and Indian languages. "However, a premier institution of higher learning like the University of Delhi, instead of abiding by the spirit of the recommendation, has chosen to ignore the same and has refused to allow English to be offered as a language to all students enrolled in the UG programme in order to equip them with the requisite skill development for employability," claim the teachers.

They add that the lack of English as an option endangers students from the Northeast of India, Jammu and Kashmir and foreign nationals, who will now have to study an Indian language. "The proposed UGCF structure denies the aforesaid option to students and violates a laid down and a long-standing enabling provision of the University in favour of students coming from diverse backgrounds," say the teachers.

However, the President of the DUTA, AK Bhagi was irked by the fact that the teachers did not approach him directly with the issue, and instead chose to start a "signature campaign".

"For the DUTA, even if one teacher raises a valid point, then it is good enough to take care of the concern. More importantly, cause and intention must be correct. But if it is purely for politics then the real genuine issue may also die. The DUTA executive member and his group members who sent me the email never discussed this important issue with me," said Prof Bhagi. He adds that the DUTA was already aware of the matter and has approached the DU administration for a solution.

"Due to the constant persuasion of DUTA and elected Academic Council members, the DU administration and HoD English have assured me that the loss of workload due to AEC would be covered through Skill Enhancement Courses (SECs) (by adding practical component), Value Addition Course (VAC), Generic Electives (Language component is added for two semesters) and this too with options. And there will be an additional workload in the fourth year. The English department teachers need to co-operate and make the syllabus," he adds.