The national students union of Sri Jayachamarajendra Polytechnic (SJP) College in Bengaluru submitted a memorandum to the principal secretary of the Higher Education Department complaining about poor sanitation and hostel-related issues on Monday, July 4.

Open drainage, dirty washrooms, poor drinking water facilities in the hostel, and no timely cleaning were some of the issues flagged by the students.

One of the students said that the hostels are cleaned once in three days and the garbage lies intact while another said that there is a single water dispenser for 300 students in the boys' hostel. Students have also complained of foul smells and overflowing drainage water.

The secretary of the boys' hostel said there are three cleaning staff which are sufficient and denied facing any hygiene troubles.

The students union member said the authorities have assured to visit the campus soon and take steps to resolve the issues within two months, he added. The Higher Education Department has also agreed.

Hostel warden Manjunath explained the hostel is overburdened and the drainage troubles which arose because the bathrooms were overflowing, which are in better condition now, he added. The principal had also asked BWSSB to clear sewage waste.