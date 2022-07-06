The registration window for Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Mains 2022 Session 2 has now been reopened. The National Testing Agency (NTA) has reopened the portal from July 6 to July 9 for students to apply for Session 2. Those who are interested can apply for the exam at the official JEE website — jeemain.nta.nic.in.

As per a report by the Indian Express, the application fee can be submitted till July 9, 11:50 pm. Further, this year, it is on July 21, 22, 23, 24, 25, 26, 27, 28, 29 and 30, that the JEE Mains 2022 Session 2 will be conducted.

An official notice issued on July 6 read, "The candidates who have applied and successfully paid the Examination Fee for JEE (Main) – 2022 Session 1 and want to appear for JEE (Main) – 2022 Session 2, are required to log in with their previous

Application Number and Password as provided in Session 1."

It also stated that candidates can choose the paper, medium of the examination and cities for Session 2 and pay the fees. On the other hand, the results for JEE Mains 2022 Session 1 are awaited.

Steps to register for JEE Main Session 2

1) Go to the official website — jeemain.nta.nic.in

2) Select 'Registration for JEE(Main session 2) 2022' on the homepage

3) A new page opens

4) Select new registration

5) Register with the application number and password

6) Pay the fee