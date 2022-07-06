The Right to Education (RTE) officials on Wednesday, June 6, said that more than two lakh children have applied for admission into private schools in Madhya Pradesh under the RTE Act for the academic year 2022-23.

The director of Rajya Shiksha Kendra (RSK) said, "Of the two lakh applications received till Tuesday evening (June 5), nearly 70 per cent have been verified so far by concerned officials," as stated in a report by PTI.

It is said that the last date for applying for admission into private schools in Madhya Pradesh under the RTE Act was July 5 and the applications were submitted on the RTE portal. Additionally, till July 9, the concerned officials will verify these applications.

Further, the officials informed that the schools will be allotted to the children via an online lottery system in a random selection process. It is on July 14 that the schools will be allotted and children will be allowed to take admission into the allotted institutions till July 23.