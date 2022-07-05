Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP), Telangana Unit, have called for a state-wide school bandh on July 5, Tuesday. The Joint Secretary of ABVP Telangana, Kamal Suresh, stated that it has been over 20 days since the schools reopened and the government is yet to distribute school books.

"The government is seriously neglecting the government schools," said the Telangana unit of this student organisation in a statement that was put out on its Instagram handle. Regarding the same, a press meet was also organised at the Press Club in Hyderabad on July 4, Monday.

ABVP demanded that Fee Control Act should be implemented in the state and the infrastructure of the schools should be improved. They also demanded the withdrawal of illegal cases against the leaders of ABVP.

Srisailam Veeramalla, ABVP's National Executive Council member, state's Joint Secretary Arvind Yadav, Greater Hyderabad Working Group Member Sirivennella and others joined the conference at Press Club.



Meanwhile, a dharna was held at the district collector's office across the state demanding timely provision of Urdu and English textbooks, uniforms and basic facilities.