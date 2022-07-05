The Sikkim Manipal Institute of Technology officials on Tuesday, July 5, informed that around 100 students of an engineering college in East Sikkim suffered from severe skin infections after coming in contact with Nairobi flies. They further said that a student had to undergo surgery on his hand as he was recently infected with the flies.

Giving more information on the inception of Nairobi flies, the officials said, "Nairobi flies, native to East Africa, are growing at a rapid pace at the campus of Sikkim Manipal Institute of Technology (SMIT) in Majhitar," as stated in a report by PTI.

Further, the officials of the Health Department said that the flies are not native and can move to places in search of breeding grounds and ample food supply. These flies usually destroy crops and eat pests, they added.

Giving more details on the severity of the fly attack, the officials said, "These flies do not bite, but if disturbed while sitting on anyone's skin, they release a potent acidic substance that causes burns," as stated in a report by PTI.

Listing out the precautions, the officials said that the flies should be gently blown off and should not be disturbed or touched. Additionally, the contact area has to be washed with soap and water.

Stating the condition of students who came in touch with the flies, the college administration said, "Infected students are undergoing medication and recovering." Further briefing on the measures to overcome these flies, the administration said, "Insecticides are being sprayed on the campus and students are being made aware of the dos and don'ts to deal with the situation," as stated in a report by PTI.