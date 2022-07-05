Rains continued to lash Udupi on Monday, July 4. As per the predictions given by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) for two days — Tuesday (July 5) and Wednesday (July 6) — the heavy rainfall is going to continue. Heavy to very heavy rain (115.6 mm to 204.4 mm) is likely to occur at isolated places over all the districts of Coastal Karnataka.

Hebri Taluk has been getting good rainfall too, hence, ADC Veena B N declared a holiday for anganwadi, schools, PU and degree colleges in Hebri taluk on July 5, today.

As per the predictions, rain will continue on July 6, July 7, July 8 and July 9, as stated in a report by The New Indian Express.

Belthangady taluk is seeing heavy showers from Sunday (July 3) night onwards. According to the rain cell at the DC's office that collates rain-related data, this is how much rains were received in 24 hours as of 8.30 am on July 4:

Udupi taluk: 90.2 mm rains

Brahmavara: 95.3 mm

Kaup: 47.1 mm

Kundapur: 67.1 mm

Byndoor: 84.6 mm

Karkala: 104.3 mm

Hebri: 103.5 mm



The paddy fields of Hebri taluk have suffered damages that have crossed the Rs 70,000 mark. The house of one Laxmi Poojary in Kodi, which falls under Brahmavara taluk, was damaged to the tune of Rs 50,000. Also, sea erosion has intensified at Kaup.