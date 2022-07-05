Re-Revision of textbooks for Primary to High Schools is a closed subject, said Minister for School Education BC Nagesh at Ganagapur, in Karnataka's Kalaburagi district on Monday, July 4.



Speaking with the press, the minister said that a committee has verified the suggestions of writers and others with regard to the re-revision of textbooks and a supplementary text of 17 pages is being printed and it would be supplied to all the schools within a month.



The minister also shared that 90% of the revised textbooks have already been supplied to schools in the state. But none of the schools will take up teaching from the textbooks immediately.



For a few months, teachers will be taking up 'Encouragement of Learning (Kalika Chetarike)' as there is a long gap when it comes to teaching in person due to the COVID-19 epidemic. Later on, the teaching from the textbooks will be taken up and by that time, the schools will get supplementary textbooks carrying the corrections of the textbooks, the minister informed said.



On the allegations of opposition parties and many authors writing to the government withdrawing their permission to publish their lessons or poems in the revised textbooks, the minister shared that, in all, 15 writers have written a letter stating that they were withdrawing their permission for publishing their lessons or poems in the textbooks. In fact, the lessons or poems of only seven writers were used in the revised textbooks. It is nothing but pressure tactics to defame the government.



The minister wanted to know why the opposition parties and so-called progressive writers who were alleging that textbooks revision committee Chairman Rohit Chakrathirtha has insulted great littérateur Kuvempu and State Anthem were mum when the person who insulted Kuvempu and State Anthem was insulted by an unknown person a few years back. The Siddaramaiah government has failed in investigating who has insulted Kuvempu and State Anthem.

Chakrathirtha has simply retweeted the tweet of the unknown person. Police have already given a clean chit to Rohit Chakravarthy in this case, he said.