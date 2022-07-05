The results for the Consortium of Medical, Engineering and Dental Colleges of Karnataka Under Graduate Entrance Test (COMEDK UGET 2022) have been declared today, July 5. Students who attempted the COMEDK UGET 2022 can check their results via the official website of COMEDK, comedk.org.

Here's how you can check your scores:

1) Go to the website, comedk.org

2) On the homepage, you'll see COMEDK UGET 2022 Scorecard. Click on it

3) Key in your log in details like your application number and date of birth. Click on submit

4) COMEDK UGET 2022 results will be up on your screen

5) Download and take a printout for future reference

COMEDK UGET 2022 was organised on June 18, 2022 via online mode.

The final answer key plus the response sheet of the aspirants is also available on the official website and can be downloaded. Those who have cleared the exam can appear for counselling admission. The dates of the counselling, seat allotment results and the admission process will be informed shortly via a notification which will be put out.