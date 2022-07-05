The Akhil Bharatiya Vidhyarthi Parishad (ABVP) has called for a bandh at all government schools in Telangana today, July 5, over the delay in the issue of textbooks and uniforms for this year.

The students had announced the bandh during a press conference yesterday, July 4. "It has been 20 days since schools reopened in the state. There has been no distribution of books in private and government schools. We protested at the Directorate of School Education on July 2. There, the police lathi-charged us, and nine students were remanded to police custody at Chanchalguda jail. Cases were registered against 34 students in all. The government did not respond to our requests on this matter. So we have called for a bandh in all government schools. Some private school managements have also joined in the bandh," claims Srisailam Veeramalla, member of the Executive Council of ABVP Telangana.

Teachers were informed about the delay

However, parents and school principals who Edexlive reached out to have confirmed that their schools are functioning today. Rama Devi, Mentor Teacher at Government High School (GHS) Lashkar Bazar said, "Bi-lingual textbooks were not printed in time. We have been informed by the Directorate of School Education that the books have not yet been distributed because of the delay in printing. They have said that we will receive them by the second week of July."

It was also said that uniforms are usually issued around August by the government. Uma Muppidi, Principal of the Government Girls High School, Mahboobia has also said that they are expecting the textbooks soon. "In the meantime, we are utilising old textbooks. Classes are going on, and we are not facing any issues with teaching the curriculum. As far as uniforms are concerned, the last set was issued towards the end of the last academic year. We have been informed that we will receive them by July 9," she explains.

Rama Devi adds, "We have been asked to conduct bridge courses for the first few weeks to combat the learning gap due to the pandemic. So we are teaching older syllabi while we wait for the textbooks. This has been mentioned in the academic schedule issued for this year as well."

Concern of parents

Srinivas Veggalam, father of V Nikhil, a student at the Nagunur Zilla Parishad High School at Karimnagar says that his son's school is also open today. "My son has not received textbooks or uniforms for this year, although we have not reached out to the school administration yet on the matter," he says.

According to another parent, the GGHS Red Cross at Masab Tank was also functioning today. Venu Gopal Rao, a member of the Parents Organisation at the school, however, confirms that textbooks and uniforms have not been issued by the government at his daughter's school either. He adds that he has purchased the uniform for his child, studying in Class X at the school, on his own. "We asked the school administration about the uniforms, and we were told that the fund has been transferred to the Collector's office. The same thing was said about the fund for the maintenance of the school. Also, after observing, I inquired about the lack of hygiene and cleanliness at the school."

In government schools, parents are also highlighting other issues of maintenance. Venu Gopal Rao adds, "The school building is also not sufficient to accommodate the 900-plus students. Some classes are being taken outside for this reason. I had requested the local MLA to aid in this matter. A fund of 58 lakhs was issued for a new building from the MLA fund by him. However, after sanctioning the building, the work has been put on hold, and I have been told that the file is pending with the Education Minister."

ABVP's Srisailam also concurs that there is an issue with maintenance at most government schools. ABVP, through this bandh, also demands that the government implement a School Fee Regulation Act in order to curb the increase of fees in private schools in the state.

Edexlive has reached out to Telangana's Director of School Education, A Sridevasena, to enquire about the reasons behind the delay in issuing textbooks this year. The article will be updated when we receive a response.