Speculation was rife today, July 4, Monday, that the results of Class X Term 2 of the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will be declared. This happened though there was no official confirmation regarding the day or the time of the CBSE Class X Term 2 result announcement.



When EdexLive tried to find out what happened by reaching out to Ms Sapna, Superintendent at CBSE, informed that the wrong news regarding CBSE Class X Term 2 result announcement was put out today. "By mid-July, results will be declared and the official confirmation will come soon," she said.



More than 21 lakh students have been waiting for their CBSE Class X Term 2 Board exam results. These exams were conducted across 7,406 centres in the country and as well as abroad.



Here's how you can check CBSE Class X Term 2 Board exam results via DigiLocker

1) Go to the official website, digilocker.gov.in. Or you can use the official app as well

2) Key in your log in details like Aadhar number and so on

3) On the homepage, you'll see a folder titled Central Board of Secondary Education

4) Now go to CBSE Term 2 Results for Class 10

5) Your mark sheet will be up on the screen



Here's how you can check CBSE Class X Term 2 Board exam results via SMS

1) Go to the SMS app on your phone and click on compose a message icon

2) Type: cbse10roll number

3) Send this message to the number 7738299899

4) Your CBSE Class X Term 2 Board exam results will be up sent to you via SMS



Those who attempted the Class X Term 2 Board exam have been extremely worried about the delay in results. Some of them have also been demanding that CBSE consider #CBSEconsiderBestOfEitherTerms.