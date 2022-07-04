The results of Class X Term 2 of Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) are expected to be out soon, as per several media reports. Though the official confirmation on the time and date for the CBSE Class X Term 2 results is still awaited.

Students who attempted the Class X Term 2 Board exams will be able to check their results via the official website, cbseresults.nic.in. More than 21 lakh students have been waiting for their CBSE Class X Term 2 Board exam results. These exams were conducted across 7,406 centres in the country and as well as abroad.

Here's how you can check CBSE Class X Term 2 Board exam results via DigiLocker

1) Go to the official website, digilocker.gov.in. Or you can use the official app as well

2) Key in your log in details like Aadhar number and so on

3) On the homepage, you'll see a folder titled Central Board of Secondary Education

4) Now go to CBSE Term 2 Results for Class 10

5) Your mark sheet will be up on the screen

Here's how you can check CBSE Class X Term 2 Board exam results via SMS

1) Go to the SMS app on your phone and click on compose a message icon

2) Type: cbse10 roll number

3) Send this message to the number 7738299899

4) Your CBSE Class X Term 2 Board exam results will be up sent to you via SMS

Those who attempted the Class X Term 2 Board exam have been extremely worried about the delay in results. Some of them have also been demanding that CBSE consider #CBSEconsiderBestOfEitherTerms.